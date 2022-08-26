Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland mayor ‘highly encouraging’ people to evacuate low-lying areas before flood

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee has declared a state of emergency and is “highly encouraging” people living in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately.

The declaration, which was signed by the mayor on August 26, primarily impacts residents in the Harbor Pine Mobile Home Community off of Lake Harbour Drive.

It comes as forecasters project the Pearl River will rise to 36 feet, or eight feet above flood stage, and as the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District begins releasing more water from the Barnett Reservoir, due to increased runoff from upstream.

“Harbor Pines is our main area of concern,” Police Chief Brian Myers said. “It’s a large mobile home community for sure.”

Myers says Ridgeland Police have been in contact with the Harbor Pines management, informing them of the state of emergency. Management, in turn, has been working to contact residents and has posted the information on its social media page.

Myers did not know how many residents will be impacted.

RPD has been sending up a drone to track the water to determine when evacuations will be made mandatory.

“We are preparing for water to get into the community there,” he said. “We will have officers in place. There will be barricades going up, and the power will be cut once the water gets into the community.”

