Prep, JA football games still on schedule Friday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River flood is not expected to impact at least two high school football games Friday night.

Officials at Jackson Preparatory School and Jackson Academy say their regularly scheduled Friday night home matchups are still slated to go on.

The JA Raiders (1-0) will take on Leake Academy, while the Prep Patriots (1-0) will host Heritage Academy. Both games are slated for 7 p.m.

Both schools say they’re monitoring river conditions and will make decisions about postponing classes or sporting events if necessary.

“The currently predicted river crest at 36 feet would affect the use of JA’s east campus athletic complex, Raider Park, as it did in 2020,” said JA Director of Marketing and Communications Patti Wade. Jackson Academy is monitoring all weather activity throughout the weekend and will update parents on Sunday regarding any changes to the campus and activities.”

Both Prep and JA reported flooding at their athletic fields during the 2020 flood when the river reached 36.67 feet. However, no classroom or academic facilities were impacted.

“We’ve kind of adopted a wait-and-see attitude,” Prep Director of Communications Ryan Sherman said. “We take school closings and changes seriously, so we’ll wait and see if it becomes necessary to make that call. We intend to have school Monday and Tuesday.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.