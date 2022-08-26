Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away.

Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a tree and fled the scene by foot into the woods.

Officers searched the vehicle and then tracked Rodriguez with a K-9 unit, resulting in his arrest.

Ridgeland police say Rodriquez has been taken into custody.

No officers or members of the public were injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.