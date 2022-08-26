Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away.

Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a tree and fled the scene by foot into the woods.

Officers searched the vehicle and then tracked Rodriguez with a K-9 unit, resulting in his arrest.

Ridgeland police say Rodriquez has been taken into custody.

No officers or members of the public were injured.

