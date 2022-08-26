Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Multiple Hinds County schools will close Thursday ‘due to water break’

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple Hinds County schools will close on Thursday, August 26.

Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, and Byram Middle Schools will due to a water main break on Gary Road in Byram.

The Hinds County School District will provide updates regarding a reopening.

Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
Mississippi expands access of Naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths
City of Jackson releases information in flood response with Pearl River expected to rise...
