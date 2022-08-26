Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Multiple Hinds County schools will close Friday ‘due to water break’

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple Hinds County schools will close on Friday, August 26.

Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, and Byram Middle Schools will be closed due to a water main break on Gary Road in Byram.

The Hinds County School District will provide updates regarding a reopening.

