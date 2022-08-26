Man dies after being shot in parking lot of Ellis Avenue gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after being shot in the parking lot of an Ellis Avenue gas station on Thursday, Jackson police report.

According to authorities, Ray Keys, 43, was found lying near the air pump of the gas station with a gunshot wound to the left leg above the knee.

Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot and then noticed a man wearing all black running from the scene.

While in the parking lot, Keys became unresponsive and was taken to UMMC where he died.

There are no suspects or known motive at this time.

