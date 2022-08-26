Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
As the Pearl River rises, Jackson Mayor Lumumba is calling for voluntary evacuations for...
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls

Latest News

A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker reviewed the redacted affidavit submitted for the...
Gray TV's Jon Decker discusses affidavit release for Mar-a-Lago search