Here’s where you can get sandbags in preparation for the Pearl River flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can load up on sand and sandbags at several locations in the metro area, as they prepare for the Pearl River Flood.

Officials are expecting the river to rise to 36 feet by Tuesday, or more than eight feet above flood stage. The flooding is expected to impact numerous areas in the capital city. For a complete list of streets and areas impacted at 36 feet, click here.

Beginning at 3:30 Friday, Hinds County Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie and others will be providing the items at McLeod Elementary, at 1616 Sandlewood Pl.

Sand will be provided first-come, first-serve, and individuals must bring their own shovels.

Other locations providing supplies include:

4225 Michael Avalon St., Jackson - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are asked to call 311 if they are unable to make it to the sandbag distribution site

Liberty Park ballfields, Liberty Road, Flowood - sand and sandbags will be available

Davis Road Park, Byram - no times listed; citizens are welcome to bring shovels and collect what they need.

