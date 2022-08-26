GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night.

According to Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, the fight was reportedly between Heidelberg head coach Joe Nowell and another man, who was described as a fan.

Branch said the fight is being investigated. Both men have been charged with disturbance and public profanity as of now. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Thursday night’s game was both Wayne County and Quitman’s season opener.

Branch said there were anywhere from 15 to 20 policemen from various departments in every section of the stands and patrolling along the field and parking lot. Everyone who attended the game was also checked with a handheld metal detector upon entering the facilities.

The superintendent said they will continue these procedures at all home varsity football games.

Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves said MSHAA is also investigating this incident and have contacted the Wayne County School District.

The association is in the process of reviewing videos to make sure the security procedures were handled properly during the game.

MHSAA will be contacting Heidelberg to see which steps will be taken by the school and if they need to get involved.

The video below does contain violence, blood and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised:

This video shows two men involved in an incident at the Wayne County High School football stadium on Thursday night. Video submitted by Isaviah Lewis.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

