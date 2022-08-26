First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & scattered downpours Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week will tend to be slightly quieter, but still offering up more scattered downpours across the region. A few showers could impact some morning commutes, though, better chances will tend to increase for the afternoon and evening hours – having some impact on high school football games around the area. Storms could remain heavy at times. Given recent rains, this could quickly cause localized flooding. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Most storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak front will slip southward to help to scour out a bit of the deep tropical moisture. This will help to push higher rain chance farther south of I-20. Gradually, moisture will begin to flow back northward by late Sunday – kicking up another round of scattered storms around the region. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90; lows in the 70s. Any storms that develop could be heavy and lead to localized flooding, especially in waterlogged areas, along with low-lying and poor drainage zones.

EXTENDED FORECAST: More opportunities for periodic rain and storms look to continue through much of the week ahead. At times, downpours could be heavy and lead to more localized flooding concerns. In general, the unsettled pattern will continue. Expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

RIVER FLOODING: As of Friday morning, the Pearl River continues to rise below Carthage – at Carthage, expect the crest near 24′ and hold into the weekend. Areas at the Upper Reservoir and below the Spillway should prepare for a flood comparable to February 2020. Currently, the forecast is to hit 36′ at the Jackson gauge by Tuesday. The crest from February 2020 was 36.67′. Expect downstream from Jackson to be near or just below the 2020 flood. On the Big Black River – from Bentonia to Bovina, expect continued rises. We’ll near crest of 27.5′ in Bentonia this weekend before beginning to fall. At Bovina, expect a continued rise to 37.5′ by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

