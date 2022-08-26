First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours expected at times over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be around at times throughout this afternoon and evening. Localized flash flooding is possible again today, especially those with poor drainage and in low-lying areas. It likely won’t take long for flooding to start occurring with very saturated soils in place from recent days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 80s in most spots under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain will taper off overnight as low temperatures fall to the 70s.

While it won’t rain the entire weekend, make sure you continue to keep an umbrella close by. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s both afternoons.

Rain chances will remain elevated into our next work and school week as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico. A frontal boundary nearing from the north will also keep the chance for showers and storms on the higher end by mid to late week.

The Pearl River at Jackson is still forecast to crest at 36′ by Tuesday of next week, which is considered Major Flood Stage. The river has not reached these levels in Jackson since the flooding that occurred in February of 2020. Those that were impacted back in 2020 need to start preparing for rising waters into next week.

