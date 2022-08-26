The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Cougars travel to Ridgeland in 6a vs 5a showdown

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After a long anticipated wait, MHSAA football in Mississippi is finally back.

The 6a Northwest Rankin High School Cougars will head to 5a Ridgeland High School to take on the Titans at 7:30 p.m., in both squad’s season opener of the 2022 MHSAA football season.

Just two seasons ago, the Cougars advanced to the 6a state championship semi-finals. However, after going 2-8 last season in head coach Devin Cooper’s first year in charge, the Cougars will look to build their way back to playoff prominence, starting Friday evening.

The Titans competed in a 6-5 season last year in head coach Teddy Dyess’ first year at the helm. Ridgeland appeared in the first round of the 5a state championship playoffs last season. The Titans look to reach the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season behind the quarterback/wide receiver duo of Brandon High School transfer Garrison Davis and recent Ole Miss commit, Ayden Williams.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Cougars and Titans game Friday night at 10 p.m.

