Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program looking for participants, hosting open house

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Civil Air Patrol began in the 1940s for civil defense, but has since evolved to focus on community-based missions.

The nationally chartered, nonprofit corporation focuses on emergency services, including searching for missing airplanes and documenting flood events for MEMA or FEMA. They also have a Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.

Lt. Colonel Harvey Yarborough says the program focuses on careers in aerospace and aviation, including piloting, air traffic controllers, flight rescue, and any field that is connected with aviation.

Participants will learn core values, integrity, respect, excellence, and volunteer service. Lt. Colonel Yarborough says they use aviation as a teaching tool.

“By utilizing the cadets in academic programs, they also help in emergency services. It gives them a real-time opportunity to practice the leadership that we’re teaching them. We use the military, the Air Force specifically customs and courtesies as our teaching tool for respect and excellence. We use the uniforms for attention to detail,” he adds.

The purpose of the program is to give young people confidence in their abilities and also cultivate an interest in aviation careers. Participants can earn a pilot’s license and a drone operator license.

Young people aged 12-18 years old interested in learning more about opportunities available in the program should attend the open house scheduled for Monday, August 29, at 6 p.m. at 1635 Airport Drive in Jackson.

Lt. Colonel Yarborough says volunteers will demonstrate how students use flight simulators to earn a pilot’s license. Students will learn how search and rescue crews interact with government agencies when a team is sent on an air rescue mission.

