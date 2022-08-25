Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch on Thursday, August 18.

The operation was successful, which led to the arrest of two people and the identification of four human trafficking victims who were referred to victim services.

Darielle Davone Sparks, 27, from Marion, Arkansas, and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill from Baldwyn, Mississippi, were both arrested.

Sparks was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set as $850,000.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation. His bond was set at $200,000.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”

Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of the following individuals.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

