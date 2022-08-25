Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure

Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday.

The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.

The closure has been assigned due to repairing necessary damages to public roads and right-of-ways in the vicinity of the closure.

