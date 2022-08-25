NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson.

Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage.

The service is now projecting that the river will crest at 36 feet at 10 a.m. Tuesday. By comparison, the river rose to 36.67 feet during the flood of 2020.

Pearl River flooding near the reservoir spillway. (WLBT/NWS)

The news comes following days of heavy, torrential downpours, which caused the river to rise by nearly 26 feet in 48 hours. It also comes as reservoir officials begin increasing output from the reservoir to lower lake levels.

At 30 feet, water from the Pearl River begins to back up in several streams and creeks in Jackson, and is under some homes near the river in Byram. At 31 feet, water begins to impact homes along the river in Byram, and begins to approach additional homes and businesses there.

See the table for additional flood information below.

Pearl River Flood Stages Impact 32 feet Water begins to affect businesses on South President and South Farish streets. Sidney Street is flooded. 33 feet Rosemary Road is closed. Sidney Street is impassable. There is water on West Street. The playing field off Westbrook Road is underwater. Water is on Nichols and Julienne streets in the Hightower Area; however, both are passable. Water is approaching packs auto detail shop on South West Street. 34 feet Dozens of additional streets flood in downtown Jackson. 35 feet Some businesses are affected near Town Creek. River waters will flood some of the streets of Northeast Jackson subdivisions which are close to the river and a number of additional streets in downtown Jackson. 35.4 feet Water approaches homes in the Hightower Area. 35.79 feet Water is close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson. Source: National Weather Service

Due to rising lake levels, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) has again increased its output from the spillway.

Thursday, PRV announced that it was increasing the reservoir’s discharge downstream to 40,000 cubic feet per second. “The unprecedented amount of rain over the last two days has yielded a predicted inflow to the lake of 56,000 CFS,” a release from the agency states. “The lake currently stands at 298 feet above sea level.”

At 300 feet, the reservoir’s emergency spillway is activated.

WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis contributed to this story.

