MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon.

He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County.

If anyone sees Huffman, they are asked to call 662-745-6611.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.