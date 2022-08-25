Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon.

He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County.

If anyone sees Huffman, they are asked to call 662-745-6611.

