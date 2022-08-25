RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped in Rankin County Thursday evening has now been found.

MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found (Sheriff Bryan Bailey)

Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon.

He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.