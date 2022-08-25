Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped in Rankin County Thursday evening has now been found.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon.

He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County.

