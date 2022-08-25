Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant.

Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon.

It had been spotted in the drive-thru of the Popeye’s Restaurant on Leontyne Price Boulevard and was found by Rhodes next to the restaurant’s garbage dumpster.

“It went pretty smooth, you know, he didn’t put up a fight,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes took the gator outside the city limits and released it unharmed into a creek.

Animal Control supervisor Yolanda Powe says her office gets calls about alligators in the city limits occasionally.

“We have assisted Mississippi Wildlife with the capture of larger alligators, but this is the first one we actually captured with a catch pole ourselves,” Powe said.

Powe says this was the second alligator captured in the city this year.

