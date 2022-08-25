Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding

Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding Source: Jackson Public...
Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding Source: Jackson Public Schools
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jim Hill High School will shift to online learning on Thursday, August 25 due to the threat of flash flooding.

The news comes after the flooding that took place on Wednesday that caused much damage.

“With more rain and saturation expected overnight, we anticipate a return of rising water near the school,” the press release read. “Making this pivot now will allow us to avoid the difficult challenges of making a transition during the middle of the school day tomorrow.”

Meals will be made available for pick up at Blackburn Middle School located at 1311 West Pearl Street for the high school students. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie
Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie