Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jim Hill High School will shift to online learning on Thursday, August 25 due to the threat of flash flooding.

The news comes after the flooding that took place on Wednesday that caused much damage.

“With more rain and saturation expected overnight, we anticipate a return of rising water near the school,” the press release read. “Making this pivot now will allow us to avoid the difficult challenges of making a transition during the middle of the school day tomorrow.”

Meals will be made available for pick up at Blackburn Middle School located at 1311 West Pearl Street for the high school students. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

