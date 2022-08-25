Jackson mayor speaks about expected flooding from the Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will speak alongside other officials regarding expected flooding due to the rising Pearl River.

Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet - nearly 3 feet above flood stage.

The service is now projecting that the river will crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, August 30. By comparison, the river rose to 36.67 feet during the flood of 2020.

It was that year when many Jackson residents experienced historic flooding, their homes needing to be evacuated and some having to be rescued via boat.

The news comes following days of heavy, torrential downpours, which caused the river to rise by nearly 26 feet in 48 hours. It also comes as reservoir officials begin increasing output from the reservoir to lower lake levels.

At 30 feet, water from the Pearl River begins to back up in several streams and creeks in Jackson, and is under some homes near the river in Byram.

At 31 feet, water begins to impact homes along the river in Byram, and begins to approach additional homes and businesses there.

