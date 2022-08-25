Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Tuesday’s Amber Alert, a woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report.

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gulfport PD responded to reports of a kidnapping. Officers were told by Valerie Faye Lord, 43, that someone knocked on her door then forced their way into the house. Lord then stated the person pried the child away from her and fled the area.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert, causing a multiple agency search for the child, who was found within 30 minutes.

Lord has been arrested and is charged with Filing a False Police Report.

