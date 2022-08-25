Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi.

Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad.

“I’ve worked at that location over there from 82, 1982...and I’ve only seen it in that building twice in that amount of time till today,” said business owner Jimmy Shaw.

Other streets and parking lots near downtown looked like a lake. A creek that runs near Main Street topped over quickly and workers at B&B auto sales had a front-row seat.

They thought they’d make the most of the bad situation.

“Dang near knee deep,” noted Skyler Harris. “We all got to talking and they told me to go get the kayaks.”

But it didn’t take long to realize why safety warnings are issued during flash floods.

“It sucked me under so I climbed up a tree about 10 foot tall,” added Harris. “Everybody ran down there to me and I had to jump out the tree and they had to catch me over there on the side of the bank.”

They had around 10 inches of water inside the building but no sooner than it rose—it fell.

“It’s been rough,” noted Harris. “Still lost my kayak.”

