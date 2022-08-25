First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few showers or thunderstorms are possible into this evening, the threat for significant flash flooding has pretty much come to an end. Some showers could linger around during the overnight hours with low temperatures in the 70s. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are also expected to develop on Thursday as a frontal boundary shifts slightly to the east. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower to middle 80s. Activity on radar should fade away after sunset as we trend drier into the overnight hours. As the front washes out, the chances for rain will trend lower by Friday heading into this weekend. Showers or storms are still possible during this time, but coverage will be more scattered about rather than widespread and continuous. Highs will gradually increase to the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into next week as Gulf moisture creeps back in.

