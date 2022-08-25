Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances continue through late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Periods of rain and storms are possible through this afternoon and evening. Considering some downpours could be slow-movers and soils are very saturated, localized flash flooding is possible again today. Areas with poor drainage and that are low-lying will be more at risk. High temperatures will creep up to the lower to potentially middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Coverage on radar will taper off overnight as temperatures fall back to the 70s.

Scattered showers could also develop across parts of the area on Friday as our stalled boundary begins to wash out overhead. Any downpours could produce heavy rainfall or lightning. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will remain below normal in the middle 80s.

While rain is possible over the weekend, the chance will be a bit lower than in recent days as slightly drier air filters in. Any showers or storms will be more scattered about rather than widespread and continuous. Temperatures will slightly trend upwards to the upper 80s during this time. By next week, Gulf moisture will begin to flow back in keeping rain chances elevated.

