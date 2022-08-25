First Alert Forecast: downpour & flood potential continues late week

THURSDAY: Periods of scattered downpours will return through the day Thursday, though – it will mix with pockets of sun at times as our low pressure starts to make some progress toward the east. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. Downpours will pick up during the afternoon hours as tropical moisture continues to flow in. While rain won’t be as heavy as Wednesday, rainfall could quickly go to runoff and cause flooding concerns again. Storms will tend to taper after sunset for most as lows drop to the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week will tend to be slightly quieter, but still offering up more scattered downpours across the region. Chances will tend to increase for the afternoon and evening hours – having some impact on high school football games around the area. Storms could remain heavy at times. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As a puff slightly drier air sneaks south in the wake of our front – we’ll get a brief reprieve from the more widespread chances for rain and storms. Expect Saturday to feature a mix of clouds and sun with a few afternoon storms developing. Scattered afternoon storms will be in play again for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s – a few highs near 90 will be possible. Rain coverage will tend to increase ahead of another front due in through mid-late next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

