Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Considering some downpours could be slow-movers and soils are very saturated, localized flash flooding is possible overnight and on Friday. Other impacts will include heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times. Coverage will begin to taper off overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the lower 70s.  Scattered showers will also likely develop across parts of the area on Friday as our stalled boundary begins to wash out overhead. Make sure you keep an umbrella nearby. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will remain below normal in the middle 80s. While rain is possible over the weekend, the chances will be a bit lower than in recent days. Any showers or storms will be more scattered about rather than widespread and continuous. Temperatures will trend upwards to the upper 80s during this time. By next week, Gulf moisture will begin to flow back in resulting in daily chances for rain and storms.  A tropical system may also enter the western Gulf of Mexico by Labor Day weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

Latest News

Elevated rain chances continue into weekend
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances continue through late week
'Today will be a clean-up': Peach Tree Village nursing home took on three feet of water during...
'Today will be a clean-up': Peach Tree Village nursing home took on three feet of water during storms
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: downpour & flood potential continues late week
First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours continue late week