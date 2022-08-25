First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Considering some downpours could be slow-movers and soils are very saturated, localized flash flooding is possible overnight and on Friday. Other impacts will include heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times. Coverage will begin to taper off overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the lower 70s. Scattered showers will also likely develop across parts of the area on Friday as our stalled boundary begins to wash out overhead. Make sure you keep an umbrella nearby. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will remain below normal in the middle 80s. While rain is possible over the weekend, the chances will be a bit lower than in recent days. Any showers or storms will be more scattered about rather than widespread and continuous. Temperatures will trend upwards to the upper 80s during this time. By next week, Gulf moisture will begin to flow back in resulting in daily chances for rain and storms. A tropical system may also enter the western Gulf of Mexico by Labor Day weekend.

