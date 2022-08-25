Fifth Circuit says Clay County sheriff, former sheriff can be held liable in wrongful imprisonment suit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - The family of a man who they say was wrongfully imprisoned for four years has been handed a major victory in federal court.

On August 24, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Clay County, its former sheriff and its current sheriff could be held liable in suit filed by the family of Steven Jessie Harris, a man who was kept behind bars for six years without ever going to trial or civil commitment proceedings.

“Detaining Harris for more than six years after he should have been released under Supreme Court precedent and a state court order is [a] violation of clearly established law,” the court wrote.

In 2005, Harris was charged with murdering his father, shooting three law enforcement officers, shooting into multiple vehicles, carjacking, and kidnapping, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty in Clay County Circuit Court and was ordered held without bond. However, a mental evaluation conducted while Harris was in custody determined he was not competent to stand trial.

The Fifth Circuit said that’s when a civil commitment proceeding should have been scheduled, to determine whether Harris needed to be committed to the state mental hospital.

However, that hearing never occurred. “On the same day the circuit court (October 20, 2010) removed Harris’ criminal case from its active docket, the chancery court dismissed the just-filed commitment proceeding for lack of jurisdiction,” the Fifth wrote. “It based that dismissal on the pending criminal charges - yes, the charges that had just become inactive ... The circuit court apparently never caught wind of the chancery court’s dismissal, sending Harris into legal limbo.”

Once the civil commitment proceedings were dismissed, the Fifth opined that Harris should have been let out of jail.

The appellate court Harris was not, and what happened next was “hard to explain.”

According to the ruling, Sheriff Laddie Huffman and Deputy Eddie Scott signed a “diligence declaration” saying they couldn’t find Harris in the jail. “It appears that they submitted the declaration to the circuit court - further misleading the circuit court that the civil commitment proceedings went according to plan.”

In 2012, Huffman acknowledged that Harris was still in confinement, adding that his mental condition seemed to be improving. As a result, the Clay County district attorney filed a motion for re-evaluation to the circuit court. However, the circuit court never ruled on that motion.

Things finally changed after a local media outlet began looking into the matter, and after a new sheriff took office.

The newspaper’s article ran, “the district attorney filed a motion for the chancery court to reconsider its dismissal of Harris’ civil commitment case... After holding that its earlier dismissal was inadvertent, the chancery court finally took up the civil case in June 2016.”

After another evaluation, doctors determined Harris could not stand trial, and he was released to his family in 2017.

Harris’ mother sued the district attorney, Sheriffs Huffman and Scott, and Clay County in 2018, saying the confinement violated Harris’ 14th Amendment rights.

The U.S. District Court dismissed the case against the district attorney but said the complaint against Huffman, Scott, and the county could move forward. That decision was appealed to the Fifth Circuit.

A panel of Fifth Circuit judges dismissed Clay County’s appeal, saying it did not have jurisdiction in the case.

However, it said that the sheriff and former sheriff did have a duty to release Harris and that the case against them and the county could move forward.

The Fifth cited an earlier U.S. Supreme Court ruling establishing the “commit-or-release” in its decision.

“The commit-or-release rule is fifty years old. The rule has no wiggle room; its line is as bright as they come: An incompetent defendant who has no reasonable expectation of restored competency must be civilly committed or released,” the Fifth wrote. “It has long been the law that sheriffs can be held responsible for unlawful detentions, especially when a court order tells them that the detainee should be released.”

