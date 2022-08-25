Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is being credited with saving the life of a Cleveland police Sergeant who had collapsed and became unconscious after being stung by two bees during a community event.

On Aug. 20, Sgt. Ray O’Connor was playing football with kids during a back to school festival at the Friendly Inn on Cleveland’s East Side when he was stung.

Before falling to the ground, Sgt. O’Connor told his partner, Officer Brooklyn Barnes, what happened and also told her he was deathly allergic to bees, but he had forgotten his Epi Pen at the 4th District.

Officer Barnes and a 3rd District officer dragged/carried Sgt. Connor to a police cruiser while rendering first aid.

That’s when mom Tomika Johnson ran home and grabbed her 10-year-old son’s Epi Pen.

Johnson returned within seconds and Officer Barnes administered it to her partner.

Officer Barnes continued to render first aid to Sgt. O’Connor while they were in the back of a police cruiser being driven to the hospital by a 3rd District police officer.

Sgt. O’Connor was still unconscious when he arrived at St. Vincent Hospital.

According to the doctors, Johnson’s Epi Pen and quick response by all, saved Sgt. O’Connor’s life.

“Ms. Johnson’s quick thinking, fast response and concern for this officers well-being demonstrated a high regard for human life,” said the medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital.

Several days after Johnson saved his life, Sgt. O’Connor and Officer Barnes went to Johnson’s home to thank her and bring birthday gifts for her 10-year-old son, Zaire.

Sgt. O'Connor and Tomika Johnson
Sgt. O'Connor and Tomika Johnson((Source: Cleveland police))

“The extraordinary actions demonstrated by Ms.Johnson and Zaire on August 20th showed sincerity above and beyond. Ms.Johnson and Zaire will be recognized at the City of Cleveland’s Fourth District Awards Ceremony on October 6,2022 and will receive the city’s “Citizen Award”. The above story proves that with the help of the community, lives can be saved. As the card said, Zaire and Ms. Johnson are our heroes,” said Cleveland police in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officer Barnes and Johnson's daughter
Officer Barnes and Johnson's daughter((Source: Cleveland police))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

Latest News

The high waters of the Pearl River rush past Jackson, Miss., Monday, March 14, 2016. (AP...
Mayor calling for voluntary evacuations; if you flooded in 2020, high chance you will again
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls
Schools in a Mississippi county will soon have armed resource officers patrolling the halls
Flooding on Foxboro Drive
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames