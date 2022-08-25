Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the second time this month that residents are having to rebuild and start over after flash flooding crept into homes and left most of the city covered in Floodwaters. Now with some areas still flooded, residents say recovery efforts are at a standstill.

“I Just moved here and thought this was a nice town and everything but they need to do something about the drainage because there are so many ditches all full of trash and trees and stuff,” Canton Resident Terry Henderson said.

Heavy downpours of torrential rain caused dozens in Canton to evacuate Wednesday Morning.

Five people were rescued by boats after being trapped in their homes and cars because the water was rising so quickly.

Most of the area saw nearly 8 to 12 inches of rain.

Now, with some areas still flooded, residents like Henderson say all they can do is wait until the water recedes.

“Come back this morning and swept out the house and as you can see the water is still rising. I just don’t know what to do but pray because all we got is Jesus.”

Madison County emergency management and other insurance companies assessed damage to homes that suffered severe flooding.

Ward 5 Alderman Tim Taylor says the federal government awarded Madison County twenty-three-Million dollars to fix some of the flood issues of Canton, but it hasn’t been disbursed.

“There are a lot of issues out there about the money. But that money went to the board of supervisors. The money was allocated for the city of Canton but the board of supervisors is handling the money. They will come up with a board and then look at hot spots in Canton to try to fix those areas.”

With more rain in the forecast, city leaders urge residents to have a safety plan in place just in case there is potential flooding in the area.

