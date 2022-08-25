Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Administrator of Brandon nursing home hit hard by flooding finds silver lining: the community

By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Sheriff Bryan Bailey estimated nearly 200 people were rescued across Rankin County Wednesday as residents and businesses took on high water. Forty-two of those people were residents and staff of the Peach Tree Village nursing home.

Thursday, the very same people who were rescued went back to collect any of their things that made it through the flooding.

Whether they’re staying with family or at another assisted living facility, the 31 residents and 11 staff members who were forced to evacuate are safe and secure.

The facility itself though wasn’t so lucky.

“We had a restoration crew come in, once the water receded, and they worked through the night. They’re still working on that,” the facility’s administrator, John Bilbro said. “The work is not done. We’re still going, and we will be for a little bit.”

The nursing home had just begun a major renovation project, which immediately came to a halt Wednesday after taking about two to three feet of water.

Bilbro said what happened was awful, but there is a silver lining.

“We’re really happy with the way that the community pulled together and really loved on these people who [lost] their home,” he said.

Part of that effort was Brent Robinson, Executive Vice President of Genna Benna’s.

The Brandon restaurant provided hot meals to 19 of the 42 people who were rescued from Peach Tree Village and taken to the Rankin County Safe Room.

“As good as the city of Brandon is to Genna Benna’s, it was a no-brainer. We did all we could, got some meals over there, and took care of some of those residents that were in need,” Robinson said.

Bilbro said that community spirit is ultimately what’s helping him stay positive as crews work to get the facility ready to welcome people back.

“We’ve already got our contractor and people in place. Our team is hard at work,” Bilbro said. “We’ve already got people asking us when they can come home... back to Peach Tree.”

The administrator said they’ll be assessing damages all week and couldn’t give an estimate on what’s already been assessed.

However, those numbers don’t even compare to the number of lives that were saved Wednesday.

For more weather updates on potential flooding, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

Latest News

Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month
Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version