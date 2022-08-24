‘Worst times it’s ever been’: Fondren resident gets foot and a half of water in her Choctaw Rd. home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Colibri Jenkins wasn’t planning to make a trip to Home Depot Wednesday.

She wasn’t planning to get a foot and a half of water in her home, either.

Wednesday, heavy rains inundated the area, causing widespread flash flooding across the WLBT viewing area.

Along Choctaw Road in Fondren, that precipitation caused Eubanks Creek to again top its banks and flood yards, garages, and homes.

“I probably had a foot and a half of water in the house. It’s probably one of the worst times it’s ever been,” Jenkins said. “It’s a hot mess.”

Jenkins spoke to WLBT while she was at Home Depot, buying two submergible pumps to help get the water out of her home.

She moved into her home at the corner of Choctaw and North State Street in 2014. Since then, she said her residence has taken on water about 10 times.

The child psychiatrist says the problem has gotten worse since the city completed reconstruction along North State.

“We did all that work on State Street and did nothing to alleviate the problem with flooding. If you’re there when it happens, there is an overflow from the creek behind Piggly Wiggly. It overflows across State and onto Choctaw. When it gets high enough, it overflows into my house and the lot next to me,” she said.

Eubanks Creek runs under North State just south of Meadowbrook Road. The city did not replace the culvert underneath the roadway when it rebuilt the street between Sheppard Road and Hartfield Street.

Eubanks Creek overflowed its banks Wednesday, causing flooding along Choctaw Road in Fondren. This is a photo of the creek behind the shopping center that includes the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. (WLBT)

Said Jenkins, “Whenever the rain hits hard and fast, [the creek] has excess water coming through it with nowhere to go.”

Typically, before a major storm, Jenkins prepares by doing things like putting her furniture up on bricks and putting her dining room chairs on top of her dining room table.

This time, though, Jenkins said the water got so high that it got into her stove and cabinetry and soaked her sofas. “The sofa in my living room, the sofa in my den - they had water up to the seating area,” she said. “I’m probably going to lose those things time. I’m probably going to lose my stove.”

Family members were helping get water out of her home Wednesday afternoon. Once the water is cleared out, Jenkins will set up large fans to dry out the house, so the sheetrock won’t’ have to be replaced.

“Hopefully, it won’t be as bad as having to replace the sheetrock, but that’s where this could be this time,” she said.

She also will have to clean and sanitize the yard, due to raw sewage. Her home sits directly in front of a manhole, that pours out every time it floods.

“Unfortunately, it’s become normal,” she said. “When the meteorology team says it’s going to flood, it’s definitely going to happen in my house. We try to be prepared as possible. [But] this was a pretty significant rain. It’s probably the worst it’s ever been.”

