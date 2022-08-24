Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Heavy rain floods part of northeast Jackson neighborhood

Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water built up, and residents tell me it’s not the first time this has happened. This neighborhood was hit hard by the Pearl River flooding two years ago. In fact, one resident tells me they just finished putting upwards of $100,000 into remodeling their home as a result of that damage. Now, they’re concerned that water will damage their home once again. Residents tell me the source of the flooding is clogged drains behind one of these houses, and every time we get weather like this, what you’re looking at now is what ends up happening.

2. Canton Public School District closes early due to flooding, impassable roads

Police are conducting an investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley (Western Mass News)

The Canton Public School District is closing early on Wednesday, due to flooding and impassable roads. The district announced it would be closing at 11 a.m. Heavy rain will be an issue across many parts of Central Mississippi on Wednesday and throughout the week.

2. Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night. (Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car at the time, exchanged a gun with an unknown man. Once provided with the gun, the man then turned the weapon on Esco, shooting the teen several times. Several other people were sitting in the car with Esco when this happened, but it is not known if they were also injured. Esco was taken to UMMC where he later died.

3. Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton

Robert Chapman (Robert Chapman)

Robert Chapman won the majority of the votes in the runoff for Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton. Counting absentee and affidavit ballots, a total of 499 votes cast with Robert Chapman receiving 290 (58.1%) and Ronnie Morton receiving 209 (41.9%). The city will officially swear in Chapman on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. inside Clinton Municipal Courtroom. “I’m very thankful for the voters of Ward 3 showing up and making their voices heard,” Chapman said in a statement. “I’ve said all throughout this campaign that decisions are made by those who show up. We have a great community filled with so many people who want the best for Clinton, and they were the decision-makers at the polls. As a lifelong Clintonian, I can’t wait to have a new role in helping Clinton move into the next 50 years.”

