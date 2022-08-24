Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Temporary power outage at water plant results in water outage in Presidential Hills community

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson, Mississippi's seal(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A temporary power outage at one of Jackson’s well water facilities has resulted in a water outage for residents of the Presidential Hills community in northwest Jackson.

Entergy is aware of the outage and working to restore power, the city says.

The city will provide updates as soon as new information is available.

