Smith County schools announce closure due to recent flooding

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25.

The district will be closed because of dangerous road conditions and road closures due to the flooding across central Mississippi on Wednesday.

The school district plans to resume the following Friday.

