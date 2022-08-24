Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city.

The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow.

A sewage lagoon is a large pond into which the sewage or effluent from the sewage system flows.

Sewage lagoons are also called effluent ponds.

WLBT is working to learn more information about which lagoon has been breached and the number of nearby homes affected.

