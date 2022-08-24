Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Chapman won the majority of the votes in the runoff for Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton.

Counting absentee and affidavit ballots, a total of 499 votes cast, with Robert Chapman receiving 290 (58.1%) and Ronnie Morton receiving 209 (41.9%).

The city will officially swear in Chapman on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. inside Clinton Municipal Courtroom.

He fills the seat of the late Bill Barnett.

