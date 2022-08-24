Residents at Brandon nursing home being evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home are being evacuated due to flooding.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies are evacuating about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road.

Rescued Peach Tree Village residents have been moved to the Rankin County safe room for the time being.

First responders in Rankin County are also working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding.

Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

A section of Highway 80 in Brandon is also closed in both directions (between Woodgate and Stonegate) due to water from Crossgates Lake covering the road - making it impassable.

