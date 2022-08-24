Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Residents at Brandon nursing home being evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

(Pexels - Generic photo)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home are being evacuated due to flooding.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies are evacuating about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road.

Rescued Peach Tree Village residents have been moved to the Rankin County safe room for the time being.

First responders in Rankin County are also working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding.

Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

A section of Highway 80 in Brandon is also closed in both directions (between Woodgate and Stonegate) due to water from Crossgates Lake covering the road - making it impassable.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Latest News

Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breeches dam, overflowing
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breeches dam, overflowing