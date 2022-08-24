Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rains and a rising lake have prompted reservoir officials to begin releasing more water into the Pearl River downstream.

“We started the increasing yesterday and this morning we had to really open it up to a higher level... 25,000 CFS, I think we reached that about half an hour ago,” said Mark Beyea, chief engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

CFS is cubic feet per second. Prior to the latest storms, PRV was releasing around 1,100 CFS, Beyea said. During the 2020 Pearl River Flood, the reservoir released around 80,000 CFS.

News comes as heavy rains cause flash flooding across the metro area. That same precipitation caused the reservoir to rise about half a foot since 4 a.m.

“Just the amount of rain we have received so far here at the control tower on the dam is seven inches of rain since this past Sunday,” he said. “And a lot of the places up river from here have gotten eight to 10 inches. It’s just been a lot of water, and everything’s saturated. And every bit that falls right now is having to runoff.”

Beyea says some low-lying areas around the reservoir naturally flood as water discharges increase, but doesn’t expect it to impact any homes.

“The water will start to spread out in the ditches below the lake, but that’s natural because those ditches are low-lying,” he said. “I have been out this morning in some of the neighborhoods and seen a lot of water accumulate in the drainage systems, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see some flash flooding. [But] that’s unrelated to the river levels.”

Since a little before 11 a.m. Monday, the Pearl River in Jackson has risen from 5 feet to 23.97 feet. It is expected to crest at 11 a.m. Sunday, at 27.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood stage for the river is 28 feet, the National Weather Service’s website states.

Beyea expects high discharges of water through the weekend.

