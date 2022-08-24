Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.

The county used several high-water rescue vehicles to accomplish the task.

No injuries were reported and the kids, for the most part, were said to be in good spirits.

