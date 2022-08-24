Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for a man facing execution for the 1997 hammer killing of a man.

Stitt’s decision on Wednesday paves the way for 50-year-old James Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s Choctaw home in 1997.

During a clemency hearing this month before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and said he’s a different man today.

The panel voted 3-2 to recommend Coddington for clemency.

