Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters
New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters(Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it.

Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. we were alerted of an accident on Briarwood Drive involving this bus. Luckily, no injuries occurred, and no children were on the bus. The driver of the bus is safe,” Boys and Girls Club Vice President Othor Cain said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Water restored in Presidential Hills community after power outage at water plant
Residents at Brandon nursing home being evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains