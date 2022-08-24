Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25

(Mia Monet)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed.

Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m.

The lane closures have resulted from the recent flooding that occurred in central Mississippi on Wednesday.

Click here to see exactly where the closure has been scheduled.

