Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Chicago native, who moved to Mendenhall as a teenager, is entering the world of film, bankrolling her own movie in hopes of telling stories of overcoming struggles that the world will see.

The south Jackson resident is learning the movie industry from the ground up and is weeks away from cameras rolling.

“This is my first production,” said Renjah Brimage.

Wednesday, she looked over the handwritten script for her upcoming film The Endure. The story chronicles the struggle of three Mississippi musicians trying to reach stardom.

The independent filmmaker began the project in 2019 then COVID hit.

“It is a struggle when you hardly have no budget or a small budget you know and certain requirements that needed to get it up and going,” said Brimage.

The 45-year-old used her savings for the project and reached out to Filming in Mississippi and others in the industry to connect with a production company from New Orleans.

“We all came together on it, and we all talked about the move,” said Brimage. “We thought it was a really great idea and so we jumped on board with MJL Entertainment, and they came on board to help with.”

The cast and crew will begin filming in Meridian in October. Casting continues for extras and a few speaking roles.

Meanwhile, MS Film Office Director Nina Parikh said two to three projects go into production in the coming months.

In 2021 and 2022 the division allocated $20 million through the cash rebate incentive program. Currently in production are HGTV’s Home Town Season six and the History Channel’s Great Escapes hosted by Morgan Freeman in Natchez.

Glorious was filmed last year in Jackson and is now available for viewing.

Paradise Highway filmed in Jackson and the delta is released. It stars Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche, and Frank Grillo.

The Inspection was filmed in Pearl and Jackson and stars Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine.

The Endure is a small-budget film and would not qualify for the state incentive program, but the movie producer is already planning a documentary on slavery. Brimage said the film is tentatively scheduled to air on Xfinity, Amazon Prime, and other platforms.

