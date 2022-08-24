Horhn says state could take ‘swift action’ if city doesn’t address water issues by next session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One state senator says the clock is ticking for Jackson to get a handle on its water problems, or the state could be forced to act.

District 26 Sen. John Horhn needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to shore up its water system and present it to the legislature in time for the next session.

He said a plan is needed to show state leaders Jackson is working to not only solve its water problems not only to stave off potential state action but also to encourage reluctant lawmakers to open up state coffers and provide financial help.

“Before the state would be willing to come forward with its resources, we need to know what the city is willing to put up and we need to know how it fits into a comprehensive solution to the water, the wastewater, and operations and maintenance,” he said. “Without a plan, we’re shooting in the dark, and we don’t know what the final tally is going to be to fix the system overall.”

Horhn says it’s too early to tell what state leaders would do, and that no formal talks are underway. However, he said officials at the Capitol are watching Jackson’s water situation and could take “swift action” during the next session if the city doesn’t make progress to address it.

“The problem has been with us for way too long, for far too long and it’s affecting every aspect of city life,” he said. “We here in the legislature have been anxiously waiting for the city to put together a plan that lays out certain actions it plans to take.”

Even so, he said the city has taken some steps in the right direction. Horhn recently praised the council’s vote to encourage the mayor to bring on a third-party firm to manage the Curtis plant.

He also gives the city high marks following its announcement that it’s making millions of dollars in improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Curtis is the city’s main treatment plant, which serves approximately 43,000 connections.

Lumumba administration officials recently discussed numerous investments being made at the plant, including work on an enclosure that is expected to better protect the membrane filtration system in inclement weather.

Other plans also are in the works, including winterizing the plant’s treatment chemicals infrastructure and replacing filters on the plant’s conventional treatment side, and repairing the intake structure where the facility brings in water from the Barnett Reservoir.

Jackson is planning to bid out phase one of the conventional filter rehab project beginning on August 25.

Despite efforts, Horhn says much more needs to be done, in light of ongoing water struggles.

“I think that these actions and the scheduled improvements are a step in the right direction. But from our view, they are not enough,” he said. “Because what we’re hearing is, based on what EPA is saying, what our Department of Environmental Quality is saying, and what our State Department of Health is saying, is that we don’t have a comprehensive approach.”

On July 29, the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for all customers on the city’s surface water system. Nearly a month later, the boil water notice was still in place.

The notice, which was put in place due to high levels of turbidity, is the latest in a string of incidents that have interrupted or impacted water service in the city since the winter water crisis in February 2021.

Jackson’s water issues have led to numerous legal issues, including an agreed order with the Environmental Protection Agency to spend an estimated $170 million to address deficiencies at its Curtis plant and its water distribution system.

And last fall, attorneys representing some 600 children filed suit in federal court claiming their clients for years had been exposed to lead in the drinking water, and that the city attempted to cover it up.

The issues have prompted many in the business community to speak out, including real estate professionals, who are worried that the city’s water problems will continue to tank property values, and restaurant owners, who say the multiple interruptions in service have led to an increase in expenses and a loss in customers.

District 25 Sen. Walter Michel (Special to WLBT)

District 25 Sen. Walter Michel says Jackson had a chance to address its water and sewer issues, with its American Rescue Plan Act funding but “blew that.”

Jackson received $42,098,330 from ARPA in two tranches, with the first half being sent to the city last year. However, according to a press conference held back in July, Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said the city is planning to allocate $25 million of those dollars to water/sewer projects.

The exact amount Jackson is planning to spend on water/sewer projects is unknown. The city is expected to begin seeking requests for proposals to draw up plans for various ARPA projects on August 25.

It was also unclear if the $25 million included the roughly $12.7 million in ARPA Jackson has already spent on water and sewer, including $8 million to install a new 48-inch water transmission line to serve South Jackson homes and businesses.

Michel said the city should have allocated more of its ARPA money to water and sewer because it can get a dollar-for-dollar match from the state government. “They were given an opportunity to have manna fall out of the sky in the way of a free dollar for every dollar they put up,” he said. “And, so they blew that.”

During the 2022 session, lawmakers approved setting aside $450 million in state ARPA funding to provide cities and counties with matching dollars for qualifying water, sewer, and stormwater projects. Under the program, cities can receive a match for every local ARPA dollar spent on qualifying projects. In other words, if Jackson spent $42 million on water, sewer, and stormwater projects, it would receive $42 million back from the state.

However, Jackson spent approximately $5.7 million of its rescue plan funding to provide “premium pay” to police officers. It also gave the Jackson Convention Complex $500,000 in ARPA funds to help the center make up for a budget shortfall.

The premium pay was provided, largely to help make salaries more competitive for veteran police and firefighters.

Michel said the state did hold back about $300 million in ARPA funds and Jackson could get some of that funding next year. But he’s unsure the city and its businesses can afford to wait until the 2023 session for help.

“You’re waiting, patiently waiting knowing that the legislature doesn’t come into session until January,” he said. “Say it took a month or two to get something done. Can your restaurants make it until March under these circumstances?”

