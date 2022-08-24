Heavy rain floods part of northeast Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water built up, and residents tell me it’s not the first time this has happened.

This neighborhood was hit hard by the Pearl River flooding two years ago.

In fact, one resident tells me they just finished putting upwards of $100,000 into remodeling their home as a result of that damage.

Now, they’re concerned that water will damage their home once again.

Residents tell me the source of the flooding is clogged drains behind one of these houses, and every time we get weather like this, what you’re looking at now is what ends up happening.

“We have kids out here, and we have to go to work. We have to go out in this. School buses have to come through and pick our kids up, and it’s not much we’re asking. We’re hard-working people, and we pay taxes just like everything else,” said Mickey Holder, a resident of the neighborhood.

“If you look over there, you see how light that water is. That’s sewer water. That’s sewage, and we all know what makes the water turn light brown. That’s the biggest problem right there. It’s all in the dirt. We’ve got dogs and cats walking around and kids playing in the dirt. It ain’t a good look,” Kevin Edmond, a resident of the neighborhood, said.

Both residents say they’ve called the city and county a number of times to come to deal with it, even calling numerous times today, but they’re not getting any results.

