Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in Illinois.(Source: WOIO)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.

Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.

Within a half hour of the Amber Alert going out, Oliver was found safe. Officials want to thank the community for helping located the boy so quickly.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Latest News

‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24
Canton Public School District closes early due to flooding, impassable roads
Canton Public School District closes early due to flooding, impassable roads
Robert Chapman
Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says