Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton

By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday.

Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in.

It’s a flashback to last month when people in Canton had to be rescued for the same reason.

The poor infrastructure and lack of financial resources in Canton have prevented the city from finding a permanent solution for families when it rains.

Many homeowners tell us they’ve lost everything and are frustrated by the lack of assistance they receive when it floods.

The current administration vows to work on finding solutions to help families during times of flooding.

