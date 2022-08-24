Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery.

“The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda Smith said.

Emergency fire crews and volunteers were out Wednesday morning bringing residents to safety after being stranded in their homes.

Most of the area saw nearly 8 to 12 inches of rain.

“Early this morning, like last time, we had a substantial amount of rain to come in and came down at the time. When the water comes down that fast and that quick, it has nowhere to go and that’s when it back up,” Fire Marshal Joe Davis stated.

And that’s where residents say the problem lies. They say because of debris in this creek, water is unable to flow where it needs to go.

“We got trees growing up the ditch. Couches, tables, chairs…everything down in that ditch, and the water can’t go nowhere,” Canton resident Leotha Robinson stated.

Smith’s Adeline Street home flooded, and she says she believes funds to fix flooding issues were not properly spent, leaving residents in these predicaments every time it floods.

“I want to know today what do [the city] plan to do,” Smith said. " You have the 2.3 million dollars, and you haven’t done anything. Therefore, what are you going to do? People’s houses are decaying and everything. None of y’all won’t get elected again.”

However, Jacquie Amos, Canton’s city administrative officer says in the meantime, the mayor and city leaders will be in meetings working to get those funds allocated to help the city of Canton’s infrastructure problems and get the flooding issues resolved.

“The funds that you are speaking of... Madison county actually received those funds,” Amos said. “They will be using them to help the city of Canton We don’t own it, it’s not in our possession, that’s the county of Madison.

