Canton Public School District closes early due to flooding, impassable roads

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District is closing early on Wednesday, due to flooding and impassable roads.

The district announced it would be closing at 11 a.m.

Heavy rain will be an issue across many parts of Central Mississippi on Wednesday and throughout the week.

WLBT is tracking the flooding in the weather center.

